Drugs and Counterfeit Money Seized in Port Tobacco Drug Bust

February 17, 2017

On Sunday, February 12, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8700 block of Plenty Highlands Place in La Plata for the report of suspicious activity.

A witness observed people moving things from a vacant house.

Upon approach, officers observed a large quantity of marijuana on the kitchen counter.

Vice/Narcotics officers responded and obtained a search warrant where they recovered over two pounds of marijuana; counterfeit money; and other drug paraphernalia.

Michael Garrett Hardy, 25, of Glenn Dale; Alexandria Esposito, 20, of Port Tobacco; Gerome Lee Rogers, 25 of Port Tobacco; and William Atha Westry, 20, of Washington, D.C. were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.



 

Alexandria Esposito, 20, of Port Tobacco

William Atha Westry, 20, of Washington, D.C.

Gerome Lee Rogers, 25 of Port Tobacco

Michael Garrett Hardy, 25, of Glenn Dale

15 Responses to Drugs and Counterfeit Money Seized in Port Tobacco Drug Bust

  1. Anonymous on February 17, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Winners!

  2. Big Cookie on February 17, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Okay judges, slap them on the wrist and send them home.

  3. Anonymous on February 17, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Mind y’alls business!!

    • Ms. Justice bb on February 18, 2017 at 9:29 pm

      It’s everyone business when it is printed online. Have a great day.

    • Tell You What on February 19, 2017 at 6:34 am

      Someone can’t speak English.

    • Charles Witherspoon on February 19, 2017 at 9:44 pm

      Sorry, we don’t speak Ebonics, can’t understand what you are trying to say. Maybe if you could get your state supported welfare interpreter to help you express yourself in English, we would be able to understand what you are whining about!

    • Anonymous on February 20, 2017 at 1:36 pm

      Or what?

  4. Anonymous on February 18, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Lock em up lol dummy’s

  5. Sir Ash on February 19, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    That’s what you get for hoggin’ all the weed.

  6. anonymous on February 19, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    If Trump had a daughter that young……

    And it is OUR business as a community fooo

    • Tell You What on February 20, 2017 at 6:15 am

      Define fooo.

    • Larry Russell on February 20, 2017 at 8:18 am

      They would be more successful at drug dealing! Hahahaha! Trump won, but you are most definitely a loser!

    • Anonymous on February 20, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Wrong genius. Trump is pro police and anti-criminal. You meant to say “if Hillary had a daughter that young.” There ya go cupcake, I fixed it for you.

    • keepitreal on February 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

      Obama’s Son’s

  7. xMosquito on February 21, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    They should be handed over to NORML so we can slap the $hit out of them for giving Marijuana a bad name before sentencing. Four turds, Counterfeit Money, Break and Enter, general dumbazzidness

