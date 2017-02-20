UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in La Plata

2/1/2017: On Saturday, February 18, 2017, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and car in La Plata.
The accident occurred on Route 301 in the area of Sadie Lane and Fairgrounds Road.
One fatality has been reported.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are handling the case, we will release more information as it becomes available.
A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 2007 Ford Sport Trac, operated by Sandra Kay Goldsmith, was turning left from northbound U.S. Route 301 onto Sadie Lane when it was struck by a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R 750 motorcycle, operated by Joseph Warren Bryant 2nd, 27 of Mechanicsville, which was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 301 at what witness described as an excessive rate of
speed.
As a result of injuries sustained during the collision, Bryant was pronounced dead on the scene. Goldsmith was injured and transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
Both Goldsmith and Bryant were licensed; however, at the time of the collision, Bryant’s license was found to be suspended. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as personnel from the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Rescue Squad, and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.
Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-007287.
This investigation is being continued by Corporal M. Galgan, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be submitted to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.
Rest in Paradise
Rest In Peace brother. You will be forever missed. Please save a place in heaven for me bro. It won’t be the same without. Rest easy Joey
Praying for a safe recovery for the surviving driver; also did the family of the deceased driver. For we shall not question God. He only knows the time and the place.
It is a shame that someone lost his life.
I know the rest of this is going to be controversial but it needs to say it anyway.
You motorcyclists that drive like idiots (not ALL of course) are getting your thrills
by riding stupidly, doing wheelies and other stunts, weaving in and out of traffic and high rates of speed.
YOU don’t give a rat’s ass about anyone but yourselves! YOU are the reason that all motorcyclists have a bad reputation!This woman did not hit the guy, HE hit HER! What do you think that does to someone, knowing that YOU died because you hit her? There have been other incidents over that past year where an innocent driver was hit by a motorcycle causing the death of the someone. Stop being
so damned selfish.
You have a motorcycle license. That license does not give you special rights to ride like fools or not obey laws. Ride responsibly! If you can’t maybe you should sell your damn bike!
Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the people involved..
Know the facts before reporting. Joseph Bryant’s license was not suspended whatsoever. The lady’s ignorance to proceed into her neighborhood without looking is why Joseph is no longer with us. Regardless of the speed that the officers claim he was doing, she is at fault.