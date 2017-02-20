UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Hughesville

UPDATE: On February 19, 2017 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Leonardtown Road at Webbs Place.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 2009 Kawasaki EX500 motorcycle, operated by Nathan William Guterry, 25 of Lexington Park, was traveling southbound on Leonardtown Road at Webbs Place. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and subsequently struck a guardrail, ejecting Guterry.

As a result of injuries sustained in the collision, Guterry was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses reported that Guterry’s motorcycle as well as several others, which remained on the scene after the collision, had been traveling at a high rate of speed in and out of traffic several miles north of the collision.

Driver error and speed are believed to be the causes of this collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as personnel from the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division and the State Highway Administration.

2/19/2017: On Sunday, February 19, 2017, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a motorcyclist crashed in Hughesville.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 5 near Cracklingtown Road.

One fatality has been reported.

Police report the motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are handling the case, we will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-007453.

This investigation is being continued by Trooper First Class T. Hooten, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack.

