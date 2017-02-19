Waltraud Marguerite Nelson, 80, of Great Mills, MD passed away February 15, 2017 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with her husband at her side.

She was born on September 19, 1936 in Germany to the late Michael and Genoveva Henges Orth.

In 1957 she married her beloved husband, Charles Henry Nelson in Germany. Together they celebrated over 59 wonderful years of marriage. She was an excellent cook and prepared many delicious meals. She enjoyed playing BINGO, croqueting and knitting.

In addition to her beloved husband, Charles, Waltraud is also survived by her children, Josef, Maire Luise; her siblings: Willi Henges, Inge Lausberg, Lore Enxmann, Heiz Henges and Rantae Baun Henges; and her step-children: Charles Ray Nelson, Rosemary Jallah, Shirley Yates, Louise Cheese,Michael Nelson, Eric Nelson, Louis Price and Lee Price. Also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and step-son, Joseph Nelson.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.