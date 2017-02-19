David Troy Langley “Toby”, 73, of Great Mills, MD passed away in Great Mills, MD. Born on March 20, 1943, in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Sarah Alberta Langley and Philip Neal Langley. Toby is survived by his siblings: Agnes Tippett, and Charles (Nookie) Langley.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Catherine Daulton, Philbert (Jimmy) Langley, Anna Mae (Hoppy) Ridgell, Francis (Jake) Langley and Ronnie Langley. David loved being with his family and friends playing as well as playing jokes on them.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Charles Langley, Matthew Knott, Tyler Knott, Wes Butterfield, Jason Knott, and Danny Langley.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s. P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD.