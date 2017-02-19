William Wise Olsen, 88 of Waldorf, Maryland died February 15, 2017.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean conflict. He was a life-time member, since 1956, of the Waldorf VFD where he was very active with the Maryland State Fireman’s Association and the Scholarship Program. He was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Maryland State Hall of Fame in 1993. Bill was a very active member with his church, Calvary United Methodist Church in Waldorf and served for many years as Sextant with the Oakland Cemetery on Berry Road.

He was the son of Harry Olsen and Mary Saner Olsen. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wives, Mary Louise Bateman Olsen and Alicia Leone Olsen; and his son, Clyde Phillips.

He is survived by his sons, David A. Olsen, James W. Olsen and wife Joanne, and Larry Phillips; his daughter, Karen Marie Salmon; and his brother, George Olsen and wife Brunie. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Calvary United Methodist Church (Waldorf, Maryland) and where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11AM. Interment at Oakland Cemetery (Waldorf, Maryland).

Memorials in Bill’s name are asked to Calvary United Methodist Church.