85,193 Deer Harvested During 2016-2017 Hunting Season

Frederick County Leads State in Harvest Totals

Maryland hunters harvested 85,193 deer during the combined archery, muzzleloader and firearm seasons (Sept. 9, 2016-Jan. 31, 2017), according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The harvest exceeded the 2015-2016 total by more than 1,000 deer.

Included in the statewide total were 7,684 deer taken on Sundays open for deer hunting, representing an increase of 19 percent compared to last year.

“Our Sunday harvest continues to grow as hunters take advantage of additional weekend days to spend in the woods,”Director Paul Peditto said. “This growth is remarkable considering some counties have only one Sunday open to hunting in firearm season and three of our highest deer density counties have no Sunday hunting at all.”

The 2016-2017 statewide harvest included: 29,042 antlered and 53,318 antlerless white-tailed deer; and 1,284 antlered and 1,549 antlerless sika deer.

The harvest in deer management Region A (Garrett, Allegany and western Washington counties) decreased 8 percent, from 9,190 to 8,490 deer this year. These hunters reported 5,067 antlered and 3,423 antlerless deer.

Hunters in Region B (the remainder of the state) harvested 76,703 deer, up 3 percent from last year’s 74,832. From this year’s total, 25,259 antlered and 51,444 antlerless deer were reported in this area.

Frederick County led the harvest totals again this year with 7,556 deer, followed by Carroll County at 5,663 and Baltimore County with 5,367. Montgomery and Washington counties rounded out the top five with 4,873 and 4,736 deer, respectively.

Deer harvest results by county and type of deer harvested, with comparison to the previous season, are available below:

Antlered Antlerless Total County 2016-17 % Change 2016-17 % Change 2016-17 % Change Allegany 1,662 -16.2 1,245 -10.0 2,907 -13.7 Anne Arundel 900 2.0 1,890 4.4 2,790 3.6 Baltimore 1,628 11.3 3,739 6.6 5,367 8.0 Calvert 614 4.8 1,253 16.1 1,867 12.1 Caroline whitetail 918 13.5 2,033 2.2 2,951 5.5 sika 0 * 1 * 1 * Carroll 2,002 10.6 3,661 6.8 5,663 8.1 Cecil 1,099 6.4 2,311 10.3 3,410 9.0 Charles 1,096 2.2 2,000 -2.5 3,096 -0.9 Dorchester whitetail 896 8.3 1,820 7.9 2,716 8.1 sika 1,185 3.6 1,459 -7.9 2,644 -3.1 Frederick 2,680 5.0 4,876 6.1 7,556 5.7 Garrett 2,623 -1.3 1,719 -1.8 4,342 -1.5 Harford 1,103 5.3 2,537 4.6 3,640 4.8 Howard 685 -2.3 1,715 5.0 2,400 2.8 Kent 1,232 12.7 2,182 5.7 3,414 8.1 Montgomery 1,505 7.4 3,368 0.7 4,873 2.7 Prince George’s 832 -1.5 1,645 -1.3 2,477 -1.4 Queen Anne’s 1,141 -2.1 2,583 2.6 3,724 1.1 Saint Mary’s 852 -5.5 1,760 -1.5 2,612 -2.9 Somerset whitetail 718 -1.2 1,598 -11.8 2,316 -8.7 sika 5 * 2 * 7 * Talbot 812 -2.9 1,981 -1.1 2,793 -1.7 Washington 2,062 -10.8 2,674 -10.0 4,736 -10.3 Wicomico whitetail 931 4.6 2,189 1.8 3,120 2.6 sika 74 * 66 * 140 * Worcester whitetail 1,051 2.7 2,539 -6.9 3,590 -4.3 sika 20 * 21 * 41 * Total 30,326 1.6 54,867 1.3 85,193 1.4 *Small sample size