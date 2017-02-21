Donald Alexander Kemp, 72 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at Med Star St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD on February 15, 2017. Donald was born on August 23, 1944 in Takoma Park, MD to the late Louis Brooke Kemp and the late Julia Semaka Kemp.

Don was a Mechanical Engineer by trade. During his early life he was dedicated to racing motorcycles, building race engines, and running his own racing team. His first love, however, was St. Mary’s Pigskin Football and Cheerleading, an organization he ran for over 25 years. His love for children was the driving factor and dedication. The love of the game was number one; each child having a fair and equal opportunity to participate was his ultimate goal. He was truly unique in how he dealt and cared for all the kids. Over the years he touched thousands of lives and to this day still has an impact.

Don was predeceased by his sister, Jeanine Agnew. He is survived by his loving wife, Trude Kemp; sons, Donald “Donnie” Kemp of Conway, SC, Brian Wilkes (Nadine) of Glen Ridge, NJ, Chris Kemp of Mechanicsville, MD, Matthew Kemp (Amanda) of Chambersburg, PA; daughter, Lisa Anglemyer (Craig) of Walden, NY; brother, Thomas B. Kemp (Phyllis) of Olney, MD; eight grandchildren, Lakelyn, Landon, Logan, Nadine, Ryan, Christina, Devin (CiCi), and Meaghan; one great grandchild, Issabella.

Family will receive friends for Don’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm with Remembrances at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Funeral Home at 11:00AM with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Pallbearers will be: Donnie Kemp, Brian Wilkes, Chris Kemp, Matthew Kemp, Craig Anglemyer, Devin Kemp, and Keith Collier.