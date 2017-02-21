Mary Regina Lynch, 89 passed away February 20, 2017 at her home in Valley Lee, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 8, 1928, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late George J. Jones and Mary Regina (Selway) Jones.

Mary was a full time home maker, where she dedicated her life to raising her children as well as a number of her Grand-children. Family was always her number one priority. She also enjoyed cooking, camping, crabbing and fishing.

Mary is survived by her children, Charles F. Lynch (Laney) of Hollywood, MD, Thomas J. Lynch (Mary) of Tehachapi, CA, Nancy M. Coxon (David) of Valley Lee, MD, Donald E. Lynch (Robin) of Hollywood, MD, and Kimberly A. Bostwick (Isaac Oakley) of North Port, FL; her Sister-in-Law, Patricia A. Allen (John) of Finksburg, MD; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Charles L. Lynch and her parents, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Kathleen Lynch; and her siblings, Evelyn M. Jones Norton, Marie R. Jones Kenney, George L. Jones, John E. Jones, William J. Jones, Helen L. Jones Matusky, James R. Jones, and Elmer T. Jones.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, 23 February, 2017 at 10 AM by Reverend Greg Syler at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. followed by Interment at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 19167 Popular Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692. All are invited to a reception afterwards in the parish hall.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.