William Floyd “Bill” Bracey, 85, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on February 17, 2017.

Born on July 1, 1931 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Mary Eva and James Edward Bracey. Mr. Bracey served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War until he was Honorably Discharged in 1952. He then became a Police Officer, serving in the Metropolitan Police Department until his retirement in 1974. Following his retirement, he was an Investigator for the Federal Protective Service, proudly providing 42 years of service to the federal government. He was a Master Mason of the Pentalpha-Trinity Lodge number 23, the Grand Lodge, F.A.A.M. of the District of Columbia and a member of Circle Club of Master Masons of the District of Columbia. He was a member of the Association of Retired Police Officers of DC. Mr. Bracey enjoyed coin collecting, meeting up with his “Coffee Club” friends, spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and watching sports with his son.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Michael Wayne Bracey; granddaughter Mary Laurabeth Scott; siblings Harold and Russ Bracey.

He is survived by his children Karen (Jim) Scott, Kelly (Wayne) Wagner, Terri (Eric) Kerth, William Patrick Bracey; grandchildren Casey, Taylor, Kyle, Caroline, Liam and Ethan; sister, Barbara Sunde.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 11 AM to 12 Noon with Funeral Services beginning at 12 Noon at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646. The interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603 or to the Salvation Army.