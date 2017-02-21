Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect in Theft at Target

February 21, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured.

On Friday, February 3, 2017, at 1:05 p.m., the suspect pushed a cart filled with merchandise past all final points of sale in the California, Target Store.

The suspect was last seen driving away in the green four-door passenger car pictured.

The California Maryland Target store is located at 45155 First Colony Way.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/ or this incident is asked to contact Deputy First Class Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953 or by email, Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com Reference: CCN 6414-17

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

 






