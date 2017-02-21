Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Suspect in Theft at Charlotte Hall Wawa

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured.

On Friday, January 20, 2017, at 8:30 p.m., the suspect came into the Charlotte Hall Wawa with the victim to use the restrooms.

After the victim went into the ladies’ restroom, the suspect turned around, went back to his small blue four-door vehicle and left with all of the victim’s belongings which included an acoustic guitar, Toshiba laptop, cash, medication and clothing.

The Charlotte Hall Wawa is located at 30320 Three Notch Road in St. Mary’s County.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/ or this incident is asked to call Deputy Budd at 301-475-4200, ext. *8013 or by email, Andrew.Budd@stmarysmd.com Reference: CCN 3616-17

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.