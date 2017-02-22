Mechanicsville Man Arrested with 45 Bags of Crack Cocaine

February 22, 2017
Gregory Trmyne Shingles, 31 of Mechanicsville

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives identified Gregory Trmyne Shingles AKA “6-9”, 31 of Mechanicsville, as a distributor of cocaine in the King Kennedy Estates neighborhood.

Undercover purchases of cocaine were conducted by detectives and suspect Shingles was indicted.

Detectives observed suspect Shingles conducting a drug transaction on Independence Drive in Mechanicsville, before being stopped by a uniformed patrol deputy.

Suspect Shingles discarded a plastic bag under a parked vehicle and, when recovered, it was found to contain 45 individual baggies of “crack” cocaine.

The cocaine was valued at nearly $1,000. Also recovered were 2 cellular phones, over $300 in cash and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

