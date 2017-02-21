Police Arrest Wanted Sex Offender in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 2/21/2107 @ 10:25 p.m.: Steven Wayne Goldsmith, 27, of Lexington Park. was arrested on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, and is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

2/21/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating registered sex offender, Steven Wayne Goldsmith, 27, of Lexington Park.

Goldsmith is a Tier I registered sexual offender, meaning he will remain on the registry for ten years.

There is an active warrant for Goldsmith’s arrest stemming from a violation involving his sex offender registry status.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333

Or call the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

