Police Arrest Wanted Sex Offender in St. Mary’s County

February 21, 2017
UPDATE 2/21/2107 @ 10:25 p.m.: Steven Wayne Goldsmith, 27, of Lexington Park. was arrested on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, and is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

2/21/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating registered sex offender, Steven Wayne Goldsmith, 27, of Lexington Park.

Goldsmith is a Tier I registered sexual offender, meaning he will remain on the registry for ten years.

There is an active warrant for Goldsmith’s arrest stemming from a violation involving his sex offender registry status.


Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

