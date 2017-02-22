Maryland State Police Arrests, Warrant Services, and DUI Report for Leonardtown 2/22/2017

Drug Arrest

On Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:03 am, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 235 at Chaffe Court, Hollywood. TFC Ditoto made contact with the driver, Gervan Piere Wade, 33, of Suitland, and detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of drug paraphernalia and a pill bottle containing Oxycodone Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen. Mr. Wade was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Unlawfully Omitting a Label on a Prescription Drug. He was additionally issued a Civil Citation for Possession of Marijuana Less than 10 Grams. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Assault

On Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 3:00 pm, Senior Tpr. Evans responded to a residence on the 21000 block of Ronald Drive, Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, Senior Tpr. Evans made contact with Charles Sylvester Jenkins, 36, of Lexington Park. During the investigation, Mr. Jenkins attempted to hit Senior Tpr. Evans in the face with a closed fist strike. He then grabbed Senior Tpr. Evans’ leg in a takedown attempt. A very brief struggle ensued, and Mr. Jenkins was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Upon arrival, he continued to be combative as officers from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center tried to take the handcuffs off of him. His actions caused the handcuff key to break off in the handcuff. The handcuffs were cut off of Mr. Jenkins and he was charged with Assault Second Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property. He was also served with an open warrant through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Jenkins was held pending bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Drug Arrest

On Monday, January 16, 2017 at 6:04 pm, Tpr. Coppedge initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic violation. Tpr. Coppedge approached the driver and noticed CDS paraphernalia in plain view. A probable cause search was conducted, which revealed suspected cocaine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and a knife. One of the passengers, Teia Maria Craig, 29, of Lexington Park, was placed under arrest for Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Possession of a Concealed Deadly Weapon. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Shoplifting

On Friday, January 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm, TFC S. Ditoto and Tpr. Powis responded to Walmart, California, for a reported theft. A witness advised he had observed Robert Gerald Buckler, 57, of Charlotte Hall, and Georgia Ann Hopson, 46, of Lusby place numerous items into a plastic shopping bag and approach the Customer Service counter in an attempt to return the merchandise. Both subjects were stopped by loss prevention. Mr. Buckler was charged with Theft Less than $1,000 and released on a Criminal Citation. Ms. Hopson had an open warrant through Prince George’s County. Ms. Hopson was charged with Theft Less than $1,000, False Statement to Peace Officer for giving a fictitious name, and CDS – Not Marijuana that was located during a search incident to arrest. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Assault/ Resisting Arrest

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2:30 am, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on Route 5 at Route 6, Mechanicsville, on a passenger car for a traffic violation. TFC Ditoto made contact with the driver, Craig Edward Millett, 35, of Hughesville, and asked him to exit the vehicle to perform standardized field sobriety tests. Once Mr. Millett exited the vehicle, a brief struggle ensued. During the struggle, Mr. Millett ignored verbal commands and refused to stop resisting. Mr. Millett was placed under arrest and charged with Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Assault 2nd Degree, and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams Cedric Mellam Long Jr., 23, of Lexington Park, on 1/4/2017

Hamad Arshed Javaid, 22, of Mechanicsville, on 1/9/2017

Christopher Anthony Robinson, 33, of La Plata, on 1/10/2017

Gervan Piere Wade, 33, of Suitland, on 1/11/2017

Malik Antwon Williams, 40, of Lusby, on 1/16/2017

Ryan Teller Curtis, 21, of Lexington Park, on 1/19/2017

Wayne Tyrone Estep, Jr., 25, of Dumfries, VA, on 1/22/2017

Warrant Arrests Charles Edwin Compton, 30, of California, on 1/8/2017 for Traffic Charges

Martie Dawkin Smith, 25, of Great Mills, on 1/10/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Javon Marcel Bonds, 24, of Lexington Park, on 1/8/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Jean Paul Visele, 44, of Callaway, on 1/7/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Matthew Guetschoff, 31, of Lexington Park, on 1/6/2017 for Traffic Charges

Anthony Levi Taylor, 28, of Great Mills, on 1/11/2017 for Assault First Degree

Kiva Keemer, 36, of Lexington Park, on 1/10/2017 for Traffic Charges

Danyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of Lexington Park, on 1/11/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

George Dewayne Mulloy II, 30, of Lexington Park, on 1/23/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Kerri Marie Hall, 34, of Avenue, on 1/22/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Sandra L. Cable, 53, of Mechanicsville, on 1/20/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Kenneth Floyd Dodson, 25, of Salisbury, on 1/17/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Brian Keith Jordan, 42, of Great Mills, on 1/24/2017 for Second Degree Assault

Christine Elizabeth Bowling, 31, of Mechanicsville, on 1/28/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Lewis Sylevester Armstrong, 61, of Avenue, on 1/26/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Carol Roxanne Pena, 28, of Lexington Park, on 1/27/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Donald William McGrath, 47, of Leonardtown, on 1/27/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court

Mitchell Webster Willett, Jr., 48, of Bushwood, on 1/27/2017 for Firearms Violations

Tammy N. McGinnis, 48, of Lexington Park, on 1/28/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court