UPDATE: Police Make Arrest in Lexington Park Stabbing

February 23, 2017
Joseph Charles Swales, age 55, of Lexington Park

Joseph Charles Swales, age 55, of Lexington Park

UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives worked throughout the evening to develop a suspect identified as Joseph Charles Swales, age 55, of Lexington Park.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on a no-bond status.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

2/23/2017: On February 22, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to the 21000 block of Dana Court in Lexington Park for a reported stabbing.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located a 24-year-old male victim suffering from stab wounds to the neck and chest.

The victim was transported via Trooper 7 to a shock trauma center for treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Ruest at 301-475-4200, ext. 2297 * or by email, Scott.Ruest@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

Joseph Charles Swales, age 55, of Lexington Park

Joseph Charles Swales, age 55, of Lexington Park

 


This entry was posted on February 23, 2017 at 4:25 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.