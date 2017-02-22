The Big $10 Ticket Gives Bowie Man a Six-Figure Top Prize

Finds $100,000 winning scratch-off

A need to acquire beer and wine for a small family gathering later that night put Jordan, a concierge from Bowie, and his mom, at the right Lottery retailer at the right time to scoop up a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win.

They stopped at Woodmore Wine & Spirits in Lanham for the party supplies and Jordan decided to buy one of The Big $10 Ticket scratch-offs because he liked how the $10 scratch-off looked. “Red, black, and white are three of my favorite colors,” he said. “I figured I’d buy one while I waited for my mother.”

After bringing their items into the house, Jordan paused to play his scratch-off.

“All I could hear was someone screaming, ‘MOM!’ said Jordan’s mother. “It was Jordan!”

To her surprise, Jordan told her he had just won a $100,000 top prize on his instant ticket. “I’m still in shock,” said Jordan. “I’ve won a few dollars here and there but nothing ever like this.”

The 22-year-old has wanted to continue his college education, he said, but couldn’t afford to go back to school. “Now I can register for classes at Montgomery College,” he said. “I’ve always been a good communicator. I think I’m going to major in communications. ”

Some of his winnings will also go into an investment account and to family members, especially to his mom, Jordan said.

The Big $10 Ticket went on sale late last year and still has three unclaimed $100,000 top-prize winning tickets. Plenty of other prizes remain, too, including 21 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

