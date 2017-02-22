Upper Marlboro Woman Arrested Breaking Car Window with Baseball Bat at Burger King

On Friday, February 17, 2017, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Deputy K. Williamson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the Dunkirk area and witnessed a subject wearing a black jacket and ski mask, swinging an object and striking a vehicle parked in the Burger King parking lot. He then observed the subject jump into a waiting vehicle occupied by one subject.

Deputy G. Gott arrived on the scene and assisted Deputy Williamson when making contact with the occupants. He determined Shantell Washington, 28, of Upper Marlboro, a former Burger King employee, was the person responsible for striking the vehicle with a wooden baseball bat found in the vehicle. Also discovered on the floor was a 5” Defender Xtreme knife.

Both the wooden bat and knife were seized as evidence.

Washington was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00, Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000.00 and issued a trespass warning to stay away from the Dunkirk Burger King.

The other occupant (juvenile) was also charged and released to their parents.

