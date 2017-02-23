Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report 2/23/2017

Theft:

On February 15, 2017, Deputy S. Rediker responded to the Prince Frederick Walmart for a shoplifting complaint. The shoplifter, later identified as Justin Holt, 22, of Owings, was observed by security personnel taking two (2) Xbox controllers and placing them in his pocket and clothing. He was observed at the check-out register failing to pay for the controllers hidden on his person. Holt was placed into custody and charged with Theft Less Than $100.00.

CDS Violation:

On February 17, 2017, Deputy D. Naughton observed a vehicle travelling in the Chesapeake Beach area with two (2) broken headlamps. He conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 261 at Brownies Beach. When he made contact with the driver, Justin Wood, 27, of Mechanicsville, he observed a hypodermic syringe in the driver side door pocket. Deputy Naughton stepped away to make note of his registration plate and noticed the syringe was no longer in the pocket when returning to speak with Wood. He was arrested for Possession of CDS: Opiate Without a Prescription (Tramadol) and Possession of Paraphernalia (hypodermic syringe).

CDS Violation:

On February 17, 2017, Deputy R. Spalding responded to the Detention Center, in Barstow, for the report of a CDS violation by an inmate. He was advised that Correctional Officer R. Montgomery discovered a pill taped to Todd Persell, 33, of Tracys Landing, when he arrived to serve his weekend sentence. He was charged with CDS Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Percocet) and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

CDS Violation:

On February 18, 2017, Deputy A. Curtin observed a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner heading southbound on Rt. 4, in the area of Ball Road, in St. Leonard. He initiated a traffic stop at MD Rt. 4/Calvert Cliffs Parkway and made contact with the driver, Charles Cochran, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia. Deputy S. Moran and his K-9 partner arrived on the scene to assist, resulting in a positive alert. Inside the vehicle Deputy Curtin located an unlabeled prescription bottle containing seventeen (17) pills. He also located a white balloon filled with an unknown white powder under the back seat. Cochran was charged with CDS Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (alprazolam) and transported to the Detention Center for processing. The powder was sent to the Maryland Crime Lab to be analyzed.

Burglary:

On February 12, 2017, at approximately 3:00am, Deputy J. Ward was dispatched to Kings Landing Road, in Huntingtown, for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival he made contact with Grace Fadely, 22, of Lusby, who was outside the residence and had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath. She appeared to be in a state of confusion and distress while attempting to explain why she was there (to help the dogs). The victim explained they do not own dogs and do not know Ms. Fadely. They had been awakened in the middle of the night by a loud banging noise from outside their residence. Damage to a glass panel of a rear sliding door was discovered and a front porch table leg was also broken. The victim stated the items were not broken when they went to bed. Due to the smell of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person, Deputy Ward charged Fadely with Attempted Burglary in the Forth Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1,000 and Disorderly Conduct.

Destruction of Property:

On February 9, 2017, Deputy A. Curtin was dispatched to Oakcrest Drive, in St. Leonard, for the report of damaged property. He met with the victim who explained he noticed his rear motion lights turn on, so had gone outside to investigate. He discovered his truck had been spray painted with orange paint. The investigation revealed the victim had prior verbal disagreements with a nearby neighbor and other witnesses were able to provide a description. Deputy Curtin then contacted Michael Turner, 57, of St. Leonard, who fit the description and who made statements incriminating his self. He observed an opened can of orange spray paint near Turner, orange paint on his index finger and jeans. He was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00 and transported to the Detention Center for processing.

CDS Violation :

On February 4, 2017, at approximately 10:30am, Deputy T. Marshall, observed a vehicle speeding southbound on Solomon’s Island Road, in the area of Broomes Island, and conduct a traffic stop at the Post Office on Governor’s Run Road. The Control Center notified Deputy Marshall that the driver, Larry Young, 40, of Waldorf, had an expired license to drive. When the K9 scan resulted positive for drugs, Deputy Marshall conducted a search of the vehicle where he located a small blue round pill later identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride and found a small glassine baggie with light residue inside of it. Young was arrested for CDS Possession of a Synthetic narcotic (Oxycodone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (baggie).

CDS Violation:

On February 1, 2017, at approximately 9:00pm, Deputy K. Williamson observed a vehicle traveling in an unsafe manner, without using the proper turn signals. He conducted a traffic stop in the Dunkirk Safeway parking lot and made contact with the driver, Adora Griffin, 27, of Sunderland, and passenger Antwuan Bland, 33, of Prince Frederick. A K9 sniff of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert. Deputy Williamson discovered (4) four small baggies, a small black bag and a backpack containing a bag full of pills. Griffin was issued a traffic citation for driving in violation of her license restriction, warnings for speeding and unsafe lane changes and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia (baggies). Bland was charged with CDS: Possession-not Marijuana (Ziprasidone Hydrochloride) and Possession of Paraphernalia (baggies).

CDS Violation:

On January 30, 2017, at approximately 10:00pm, Deputy J. Denton and Deputy D. Naughton were assisting a pedestrian who was walking out in the cold, along Solomon’s Island Road/Rousby Hall Road, in Lusby. While on the scene a vehicle drove past and a strong odor of marijuana could be detected emitting from the vehicle. Deputy Denton activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop on Solomon’s Island Road/White Sands Drive, in Lusby. The (5) five occupants were identified and searched. One of the occupants, Johnny Lawler, 23, of Bear, DE, was found to be in possession of Heroin, Suboxone and paraphernalia. He was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (syringe). The other occupants were charged on a MD Civil Citation for Marijuana found within the vehicle and released on the scene.

Disorderly Conduct:

On January 31, 2017, at approximately 7:00pm, Deputy W. Durner and other members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Thunderbird Drive, in Lusby, for the report of an incoherent subject with a knife. Upon arrival Deputies observed several citizens pointing in the direction of Thunderbird Drive, where the suspect could be heard in the wood area. Deputy Durner approached Justin Brinkley, 25, of Princeton, West Virginia, who was speaking incoherently and very disoriented. Brinkley had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person and had a small cut under his chin from an apparent fall. EMS responded to the scene and cleared Brinkley medically and left the scene. Due to the large amount of people that he disturbed, Brinkley was placed under arrest and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

Theft:

On February 1, 2017, at approximately 1:00pm, Deputy T. Rzepkowski responded to the Prince Frederick Walmart for the report of a shoplifter in custody. Upon arrival he met with the Walmart security guard, Gerard Jones, who informed him that Tammy Ross, 56, of Lexington Park, was observed taking merchandise tags off of items and placing them on other merchandise. She then proceeded to the self-checkout line where she rang up the items and attempted to leave the store. Deputy Rzepkowski placed Ross under arrest and charged her with Theft Less $1,000.00.

CDS Violation:

On January 28, 2017, at approximately 7:30pm, Deputy B. Boerum was in the area of Beach Drive, in Lusby, and observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield illegally parked at the Driftwood Beach. As he was approaching the vehicle, the driver attempted to leave the area. Deputy Boerum activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Thomas Goldring Jr., 60, of Lusby, admitted to driving without a valid license. Upon searching his person Deputy Boerum discovered a clear plastic bag with four white pills (Oxycodone) located inside Goldring’s right shoe. The passenger, identified as Erin Stahl, 29, also of Lusby, attempted to hide a clear glass pipe containing a white powdery substance (cocaine) in her jacket sleeve. The glass pipe contained burn marks and a wire filter. Deputy D. Naughton, who assisted with the arrest, advised Stahl to place her hands behind her back but she resisted his commands. When he was able to secure Stahl’s hands in handcuffs, she was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Possession of Paraphernalia (glass pipe) and Resist/interfere with Arrest. Goldring was placed into custody and charged with Possession of CDS-not marijuana (Oxycodone), driving without a license and received a repair order for the cracked windshield.

CDS Violation:

On January 28, 2017, Deputy R. Cress conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling with an obstructed rear-view mirror at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue/5th Street, in North Beach. Deputy C. Fox, who was also on the scene, assisted with the stop. A K9 partner alerted the Deputies to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. The occupants, Allan Curtin, 53, of Dunkirk, and Janet Custer, 48, of North Beach, were both searched. Custer advised she had a pill container on her and retrieved it from her right front pants pocket. Numerous pills were found inside: 60mg morphine sulphate pills and 10-15 mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills. The controlled dangerous drugs were confiscated, as Ms. Custer did not have a prescription on her and was not able to produce a prescription bottle with a valid label. Curtin took responsibility for items located inside the vehicle: a metal smoking device with residue (marijuana), a plastic straw with white powder residue (cocaine), a crown royal bag with a red straw containing a white powder (cocaine), 2 Tylenol bottles: one containing Adderall and 10mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The second bottle contained: 8 Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine pills. All of these items were confiscated, as Curtin could not show proof of prescription or have a proper prescription bottle. Both subjects were transported to the Detention Center. Curtin was charged as follows: issued a traffic warning for the driving infraction, a DC-28 for Possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams, CDS Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycontin), CDS Possession of a Dangerous Nonnarcotic drug (Adderall) and Possession of Paraphernalia (straw). Custer was charged as follows: 2 counts of CDS Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycodone and Morphine Sulphate) and Possession of Paraphernalia (container).

CDS Violation:

On January 26, 2017, at approximately 2:45pm, Deputy J. Denton heard a broadcast to be on the lookout for a vehicle operated by an intoxicated white female and traveling with a small child in the vehicle. He was able to locate the vehicle, still running, parked at the Calvert County Health Department, in Prince Frederick. As he approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Salli Barats, 51, of St. Leonard, he detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her person and observed an infant child in the rear car seat. While questioning Ms. Barats, she admitted to having a clear plastic bag containing suspected heroin and handed it to Deputy Denton. At this time Dep. Barger arrived on scene and took over the DUI investigation. Barats then pulled out a clear plastic bottle containing (urine) she planned to submit for her drug test. She was taken into custody and charged with Possession-Not Marijuana (Heroin) and Alter Drug or Alcohol Test.

CDS Violation:

On January 26, 2017, at approximately 10:20am, Deputy B. Boerum responded to the Fastop on St. Leonard Road, in St. Leonard, to investigate a report of possible CDS activity taking place in the parking lot. When he arrived he contacted a male fitting the description, Christopher Whittaker, 29, of Lusby, and was advised he had an open warrant through Calvert County. He was placed into custody and a search incident to arrest revealed three (3) used syringes and a metal spoon on the inside of his jacket. The spoon had white residue on one side and a black burn mark on the bottom. Whittaker was transported to the Detention Center and served with his outstanding warrant and charged with Possession of CDS Paraphernalia (syringe).

Disorderly Conduct:

On January 28, 2017, at approximately 1:00pm, Deputy T. Rzepkowski responded to Dares Beach Road, in Prince Frederick, to investigate a disorderly white male subject seen lying on the ground and appeared to be intoxicated. The caller also advised the male was yelling obscene gestures and threatened anyone who tried to help him. The male, identified as Frederick Donahue, 56, of Chesapeake Beach, was previously banned from the Calvert Village Shopping Center and the Order was still in effect. Donahue was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Trespass: Private Property.

Disorderly Conduct:

On January 25, 2017, at approximately 5:00pm, Deputy D. Jacobs was dispatched to Harbor Road, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival he came in contact with Catherine Riley, 53, of Chesapeake Beach, who was extremely intoxicated and he witnessed her fall to the ground. Deputy B. Pounsberry arrived on the scene and stated Riley was removed from the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa earlier in the day because she refused to check out of the hotel and was too intoxicated to stand. She was asked several times to call for a safe ride home or she would be locked up for public intoxication. She refused to cooperate and was placed under arrest. Riley was charged with Public Intoxication and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order.

CDS Violation:

On January 18, 2017, at approximately 10:00am, while Deputy C. Fox was parked in the parking lot located on Bayside Road, in Chesapeake Beach, he observed a female, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, slowly slouching over and then sitting back up on several occasions. He approached her vehicle to check on her welfare, as it appeared she was in some sort of distress. The female, Nichole Ward, 29, of North Beach, exited the vehicle and was clearly impaired. He noticed the orange tip of a hypodermic syringe cap, along with a stretched out hair band and lighter sitting on the front seat. A search of the vehicle and her purse revealed the following: a loaded hypodermic syringe with a brownish liquid and loaded plunger, a used uncapped syringe in plain view in the ash tray of the center console, an unused wrapped syringe, four (4) used syringes, two (2) baggies with heroin, two (2) green baggies with cocaine and numerous empty baggies with suspected heroin and cocaine residue. She was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of CDS Possession-Not Marijuana for the three (3) bags of cocaine, eight (8) bags of Heroin, CDS Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute (hypodermic syringe) and Possession of Paraphernalia (baggies).

CDS Violation:

On January 17, 2017, at approximately 12:45pm, Deputy J. Denton conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of N. Solomon’s Island Road/Traditional Way, in Prince Frederick, on a vehicle he observed travelling without a working headlight. He made contact with the driver and issued her a warning for the broken headlight and for not having the vehicle registration. After he was given permission by the occupants to search the vehicle, he discovered a clear cut straw containing suspected heroin residue in the driver’s door handle. The passenger, Joseph Rice, 24, of Huntingtown, admitted to having a loaded handgun under his seat. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm Ruger P85 handgun with 10 rounds. The driver was also issued a Criminal Citation for Possession of Paraphernalia (straw). Rice was arrested and charged with a Concealed Dangerous Weapon and Handgun in Vehicle. While being processed at the Detention Center, a plastic bag, containing (7) baggies with heroin residue, was located. An additional charge of Possession of Paraphernalia (baggies) was issued.

CDS Violation:

On January 21, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps responded to Fairground Road, in Prince Frederick, in response to a suspicious white male going through the dumpster and was pushing a green shopping cart. Upon arrival he located the subject matching the description, David Scruggs, Jr., 41, of North Beach. He asked Scruggs if he had anything illegal on his person and after stating he did not, gave Deputy Kreps permission to search him. Located in his right front pants pocket was a small white pill, identified as Alprazolam. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Detention Center. Upon a secondary search at the Detention Center, two (2) additional pills, a second Alprazolam and an Adderall were located. Scruggs has been charged with CDS Possession-Alprazolam and CDS Possession-Adderall.

Disorderly Conduct:

On January 17, 2017, at approximately 7:20pm, Deputy J. Denton responded to the Prince Frederick Safeway to check the welfare of a subject seen sitting on an electrical box on the side of the building. He made contact with Philip Dew, III, 41, of Lusby, and detected a strong alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. He observed him consuming shots of Fireball, had empty shots lying at his feet and additional full shots in his pocket. Mr. Dew could not stand on his own and was using profanity, which caused patrons to stop and take notice. He was told numerus times to stop. While attempting to find him a ride home, he continued to use profanity and became tense, wanting to fight Deputy Denton. He was arrested and transported to the Detention Center and charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance and Consume-Alcoholic Beverages in Public.

During the week of January 17 through January 22 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 958 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property:

On January 19, 2017, Deputy J. Migliaccio arrived at the Centreville Trailer Parts store, located on Solomons Island Road, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a destruction of property. Upon arrival he spoke with an employee who advised that sometime within the past few days, an unknown suspect(s) drove a vehicle down a grassy hill belonging to the Trailer Parts business. The vehicle created large ruts in the ground and damaged the grass. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time. Damaged Property:

On January 17, 2017, Deputy V. O’Donnell arrived at Rattlesnake Road, in Lusby, for report of damaged property. He spoke with the victim who stated his vehicle had both of its’ passenger side tires slashed sometime between 9:00pm on January 16 and 2:15pm on January 17. There are no known suspects at this time. Theft:

On January 21, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps was dispatched to Shore Acres Way, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a Destruction of Property. Upon arrival he made contact with the victims who advised that someone had slashed all four (4) tires, cracked two (2) windows and broke the tail lights of their vehicle. They also advised several items were missing: money, an electric impact drill and a pair of ski goggles.

During the week of January 23 through January 29 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,351 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary:

On January 23, 2017, at approximately 1:30pm, Deputy G. Gott responded to Overlook Drive in Lusby, for the report of a burglary in progress. He met with the victim who explained they heard a loud noise in the lower level of their home but did not immediately investigate. A couple of hours later they discovered their locked basement door was sitting wide open and had been kicked in. The occupants of the home reported that rooms had been rummaged through but at this time it is not known what items may have been taken. Damaged Property:

On January 29, 2017, at approximately 9:00am, Deputy G. Gott was contacted by a citizen in the area of Overlook Drive, in Lusby, in reference to damaged property. The victim explained they found their mailbox had been damaged and knocked off the post. The box was last seen intact at 6:00pm the previous day (January 28th) and was discovered damaged this morning. After speaking with the complainant, he noticed other mailboxes located nearby on Lake Terrace were also damaged. He made contact with those owners who were unaware of the damage. No suspects at this time. Mail Tampering:

On January 29, 2017, Deputy G. Gott responded to Overlook Drive, in Lusby, to speak with a citizen who wanted to report mail tampering. The complainant stated that approximately 7:30am that morning they were walking along Overlook Drive and observed mail scattered on the ground. They also found a package that had been opened but the contents were still in the box. The mail appeared to belong to homeowners living on Overlook Drive. Theft:

On January 28, 2017, at approximately 2:00pm, Deputy T. Rzepkowski responded to Dennis Monnett Road, in Prince Frederick, to investigate a theft of vehicle registration plates. Upon arrival he met with the victim who stated both his front and rear registration plates had been removed from a vehicle he had parked and not driven for the last week. Theft:

On January 26, 2017, at approximately 9:15am, Deputy C. Callison responded to Cambridge Place, in Prince Frederick, for the report of stolen registration plates. The victim stated they parked their vehicle on Cambridge Place on January 24th at 11:30pm; and upon returning to the vehicle at 8:30am this morning, saw that the rear license plate was missing. Theft:

On January 23, 2017, Deputy J. Migliaccio responded to the BP Gas Station located on Town Center Blvd, in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft that just occurred. Upon arrival he spoke with an employee who advised that a light-skinned black male had just stolen a green camo colored ski mask from the display rack. The male ran out of the station and got away in a vehicle parked outside. Theft:

On January 23, 2017, Deputy A. Woodford responded to Old Jones Lane, in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. He made contact with the complainant who advised a package was stolen from their mailbox. They received a confirmation email at approximately 1:00pm on January 20 that their package from Amazon had been delivered. They did not attempt to retrieve the package until approximately 11:00am the next day (January 21st) and when they did, the package was not in the mailbox. The complainant noticed that there were 2 small boxes in the brush behind her mailbox that were opened and emptied of their contents. The owners were contacted and were unaware of the incident. Theft:

On January 23, 2017, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy T. Buckler responded to Bay Ave, in North Beach, for a reported theft. The complainant advised the decorative pieces she had hung on the (communal) walls outside of their apartment were stolen. Items include: a 2ft x 1ft wooden fish (mirror), large wooden fish with pictures of North Beach and a decorative brass can sitting next to a door. This theft would have taken place sometime between January 3 – 30th.

During the week of February 6 through February 12 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,312 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary:

On February 8, 2017, at approximately 5:00pm, Deputy C. Callison was dispatched to Towanda Trail, in Lusby, for the report of a burglary. He met with the victim who stated someone had broken into their house and stole a black HP laptop that was sitting on their kitchen counter. Over the past two (2) days they had come home to find the front door unlocked and that today the laptop was missing. They searched the rest of the house and found that the basement door was also unlocked. This case is suspended pending further information. Damaged Property/Burglary:

On February 8, 2017, Deputy D. Naughton was dispatched to Overlook Drive, in Lusby, for the report of damage to property. After meeting with the complainant, he was advised a few weeks prior someone had broken into their home by kicking in the basement door. At that time Deputies had recommended additional steps to secure the basement door but the suspect(s) were able to bypass the additional security measures taken. The case be suspended pending further suspect(s) information. Damaged Property:

On February 6, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded to Foxwood Lane, a new home construction site located in Lusby, for a report of damaged property. He made contact with the complainant who advised sometime between 2:00pm on February 4 and 6:30am on February 6, two (2) excavators were damaged. Both excavators had their front windshields and control panels broken out from a large branch striking them. During the investigation several pieces of fabric and fencing had been found in the nearby woods, which were used to construct a small fort. Deputy Ostazeski also located an extra-large, black hooded sweatshirt and a children’s tie-die shirt with “NJ” written on the tag. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

During the week of February 13 through February 20 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,465 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary:

On February 16, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski was dispatched to Catalina Drive, in Lusby, for a report of damaged property. While making contact with the complainant, he observed the front door of the unoccupied home forced open, the doorknob ripped off and the lock box broken and on the ground. Upon checking the inside of the residence, he determined nothing else was broken, damaged or missing. The complainant was not aware of when this incident may have taken place. Destruction of Property:

On February 19, 2017, Deputy V. O’Donnell responded to Tomahawk Trail, in Lusby, for a report of damaged property. He made contact with the victim who explained they were awoken by the sound of loud voices outside their home; and upon investigating, discovered their house had been ‘egged’. No permanent damage was done and no suspects at this time. Destruction of Property:

On February 18, 2017, Deputy A. Curtin responded to Ross Road, in St. Leonard, for the report of damaged property. He made contact with the victim who stated someone had set off a firecracker in his mailbox, completing blowing out the front and back of the mailbox. It appears the damage was done by some type of mortar firework. Destruction of Property:

On February 17, 2017, Deputy P. Aurich was dispatched to Jones Road, in Dunkirk, for the report that someone had vandalized a home with eggs. The incident took place during the overnight hours of 10:00pm – 6:00am. There are no suspects at this time Theft:

On February 16, 2017, Deputy T. Rzepkowski was dispatched to Alexander Court, in Port Republic, to investigate a theft from vehicle. He met with the victim who stated at 9:00am that day, they went out to their vehicle and observed the front passenger window busted out. A black and tan Coach purse, they had placed under the seat at 11:00pm the evening before, was now missing. Also stolen are: a brown leather Coach Wallet, MD Driver’s License, Naval Base ID card, credit cards and money. Theft:

On February 16, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski was called to Mutual Court, in Port Republic, for a report of theft from vehicle. The victim explained a window was broken out of a vehicle sometime overnight and a purse was stolen. The purse and its’ contents were located a short distance from the vehicle but nothing appeared to be missing.