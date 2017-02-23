Callaway Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old Girl

On Tuesday, February 21, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a ten-year-old female who was being sexually abused by a family member.
The Criminal Investigations Division in partnership with Child Protective Services continued the investigation. The suspect was identified as Jay Thomas Martin, age 60, of Callaway.
On February 22, 2017, detectives arrested Martin and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he is being held on a no bond status.
Martin was charged with Sex Abuse of a Minor.
Anyone with further information can contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954.
sick mf’ing pos..hope you get it good in prison for the rest of your miserable life!!!
Typical…60 yr old, white man pedophile, no surprise.
NASTY DIRTY OLD MAN! UGLY DIRTY PERVERT! SHOOT HIS A$$ RIGHT IN HIS HEAD!SAVE THE TAX PAYERS MONEY, TIME,& PAPERWORK! DAM DOG! I HAVE GRAND KIDS MYSELF I WILL TOTALLY LOSE IT!
LOCK HIS OLD A$$ UP! NASTY DIRTY A$$ OLD UGLY PERVERT! I have grand kids myself and I would shoot his a$$ right in his head to save the state of Maryland time, money, and paper work &ink. NIGHT MARE OVER!
This sick POS does not deserve to breathe anymore. To do this to anyone is unfathomable but to do it to a relative is the lowest things anyone can do. He basically ruined this girls life all for his own perverse sexual gratification. When this kid grows up statistics show that she will go down a very bad path including drugs, depression, suicide, etc… I would not wish her life on someone I hate let alone someone who is family and this piece of crap probably claimed to love. The only fitting punishment would be castration and then shoving his balls down his throat until he chokes to death on them.
Cut off his johnson and let him bleed out.