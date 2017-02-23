Callaway Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old Girl

February 23, 2017
Jay Thomas Martin, age 60, of Callaway

On Tuesday, February 21, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a ten-year-old female who was being sexually abused by a family member.

The Criminal Investigations Division in partnership with Child Protective Services continued the investigation. The suspect was identified as Jay Thomas Martin, age 60, of Callaway.

On February 22, 2017, detectives arrested Martin and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he is being held on a no bond status.

Martin was charged with Sex Abuse of a Minor.

Anyone with further information can contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954.

