Free Mulch Available to Charles County Residents

Piney Church Road Mulch Facility reopens March 1

The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division is pleased to announce that mulch is available for free to all Charles County residents, while supplies last. The Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will reopen on Wednesday, March 1. Mulch loading will resume on Saturday, March 4 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Commercial entities are prohibited.

Locations and Hours:

(Residents must bring a pitchfork or shovel to load themselves.)

Breeze Farm Recycling Center (15950 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island): Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Piney Church Road (5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf): Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This facility operates from March 1through Dec.31. Saturdays only: 7:30 a.m. to noon, loading is available for non-commercial trucks and trailers at no charge.

Pisgah Recycling Center (6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata): Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

