St. Mary’s County Government Seeks Interested Farmers Produce Stand Vendors

If you are a local produce vendor, interested in providing fresh, locally grown produce items and locating occasionally on the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center campus during the 2017 growing season and willing to offer sales and options for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), St. Mary’s County Government may have an opportunity for you.

The campus is home to numerous governmental offices and receives many visitors daily.

Interested Farmers Produce stand operators should contact Amber Hebert in the Department of Human Resources at 301-475-4200, ext. *1110 or via email at amber.hebert@stmarysmd.com.

Only actively licensed vendors who carry sufficient auto liability and general liability insurance coverages will be considered.

This notification is only intended to seek interest and is not a formal solicitation or a promise of a business location at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

