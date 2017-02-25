Police Arrest Shoplifter After County Commissioner Posts Video on Facebook

Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart, and owner of Patuxent Wine and Spirits in Lusby shared a video on Facebook of a person stealing a bottle of liquor on Friday, February 24, 2017. According to the time stamp on the video the theft occurred around 6:22 Friday night.

“You guys are awesome I’m heading to the Sheriff’s Department to press charges. Calvert County Sheriff’s Department and the Correctional Officers are the absolute best!!! The citizens of Calvert thank you.” Hart posted on Facebook at 11:16 p.m. Friday night.

Hart also posted “Thank you everyone for sharing the video tonight. He is in jail right now!”.

We will provide an update as soon as more details are released.

