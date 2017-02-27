SMECO Offers Scholarships for the 2017-2018 School Year

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) is offering college scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year. Four high school seniors will be awarded $1,500 each. Students are eligible to apply if they live with parents or guardians who are SMECO customer-members. Seniors must be enrolled or plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college, university, or trade school. The deadline for students to apply for college scholarships is Monday, April 3, 2017. For more information, or to obtain an application, go to www.smeco.coop.

To be eligible for SMECO scholarships, students must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic achievement, financial need, and community and school involvement. As part of the application process, students must submit an essay on “Why is a College Education Important to Completing My Lifetime Goals?” Scholarship finalists will be interviewed on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Students may obtain an application from their school’s career counselor or by calling SMECO at 1-888-440-3311, extension 4340. Applications are also available online at www.smeco.coop and at the customer service desk in SMECO’s Leonardtown and Hughesville offices. Completed application packages with all items submitted together may be taken to a SMECO office or mailed to the attention of Bernadette Lewis, SMECO, P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD, 20637. When mailing, please allow time for delivery.

