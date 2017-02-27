Lexington Park Man who Slapped Juvenile Arrested for Child Abuse

February 27, 2017
Ralph Nicholas Lafollete, 37, of Lexington Park

On Monday, February 20, 2017, Deputy G. Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault.

The victim alleged the suspect, Ralph Nicholas Lafollete, 37, of Lexington Park, slapped the juvenile victim in the face with an open hand, placed the victim in a headlock, and then strangled the victim.

Lafollette was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Child Abuse Second Degree and Second Degree Assault.

The victim was removed from the home.

11 Responses to Lexington Park Man who Slapped Juvenile Arrested for Child Abuse

  1. Anon on February 27, 2017 at 7:22 am

    It’s a yeti

    Reply
  2. Ms. Justice bb on February 27, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Again! Someone abusing children! Maybe someone will smack you! Big bully!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      Maybe just a little discipline, maybe more kids need it,maybe they won’t grow up to be such snowflake liberals….or maybe not.

      Reply
  3. Sherlock on February 27, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I bet the juvenile was totally innocent of any wrong doing to justify an assault and just needs a hug.

    Reply
  4. Damian on February 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Reject cast member from Duck Dynasty – St. Marys County?

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

    1. Depends how old victim was are we talking about 6ft 5in 17yr old who was fighting and being a disrespectful Lil brat or was he 6 and ate that last slice of cake strangling is never helping but a slap is not child abuse in my opinion.

    Reply
  6. Tell You What on February 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Keep Grizzly Adams in jail.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Where to begin with this one?

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I am all for spanking kids when they step too far out of line but this is way too extreme. I do wonder what the kid did to make this guy go ballistic. I know a lady that never disciplined her kid and one day she snapped when she realized the kid was growing into a complete disrespectful, entitled, foul mouthed, little douche that was stealing money from her purse. She ended up with a record and child services got involved. The kid learned nothing and now has her against a wall. The moral of the story is discipline them correctly through their whole childhood or one day you will regret it.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 11:14 am

    He needs to be slapped with a paper bag over his face!

    Reply
  10. doubtful on February 27, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    If slapping your kid would get you locked up, my parents would have died in prison.

    Reply

