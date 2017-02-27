Lexington Park Man who Slapped Juvenile Arrested for Child Abuse

On Monday, February 20, 2017, Deputy G. Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault.

The victim alleged the suspect, Ralph Nicholas Lafollete, 37, of Lexington Park, slapped the juvenile victim in the face with an open hand, placed the victim in a headlock, and then strangled the victim.

Lafollette was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Child Abuse Second Degree and Second Degree Assault.

The victim was removed from the home.

