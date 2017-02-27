Lexington Park Man who Slapped Juvenile Arrested for Child Abuse

On Monday, February 20, 2017, Deputy G. Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20000 block of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault.
The victim alleged the suspect, Ralph Nicholas Lafollete, 37, of Lexington Park, slapped the juvenile victim in the face with an open hand, placed the victim in a headlock, and then strangled the victim.
Lafollette was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Child Abuse Second Degree and Second Degree Assault.
The victim was removed from the home.
1. Depends how old victim was are we talking about 6ft 5in 17yr old who was fighting and being a disrespectful Lil brat or was he 6 and ate that last slice of cake strangling is never helping but a slap is not child abuse in my opinion.
I am all for spanking kids when they step too far out of line but this is way too extreme. I do wonder what the kid did to make this guy go ballistic. I know a lady that never disciplined her kid and one day she snapped when she realized the kid was growing into a complete disrespectful, entitled, foul mouthed, little douche that was stealing money from her purse. She ended up with a record and child services got involved. The kid learned nothing and now has her against a wall. The moral of the story is discipline them correctly through their whole childhood or one day you will regret it.
