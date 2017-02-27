Charlotte Hall Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

February 27, 2017
On Wednesday, February 15, 2107, Deputy D. Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in California for a reported theft.

The suspect, Jessica Nicole Michael, 26, of Charlotte Hall, attempted to conceal merchandise and exit the store, but was stopped by an asset protection employee.

While being arrested, it was discovered Michael was in possession of suspected Suboxone and paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles.

Michael was arrested and charged with Possession – CDS Not Marijuana and Theft Under $100.


14 Responses to Charlotte Hall Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

  1. Roy Rodger on February 27, 2017 at 7:17 am

    She’s got a better stache than me!

  2. Ms. Justice bb on February 27, 2017 at 7:38 am

    This young lady needs treatment. The devil made her do it!

  3. HDMI on February 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Wow!what a scank!

  4. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Scary

  5. Tell You What on February 27, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Is it ironic Deputy Potter arrested a Hermione lookalike?

    • I'm Madder on February 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      You win the interwebz of the day!

  6. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Another junkie thief. And people wonder why we all aren’t waiting in line to throw money at junkies to help get them clean. All I see is another waste of tax payer money and another wasted life. Don’t worry, judges love to release junkies who steal dozens of times before they hand out a real punishment. She won’t see more then a day in jail and she won’t learn a thing from this experience.

    • John doe on February 27, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      Just so you know… Incarceration cost roughly 26000 a year per inmate, whereas rehab costs roughly 6000. With that information being known, what is more of a waste of taxpayer money?

  7. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Yikes.

  8. LallyLomma on February 27, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Wild guess, she was stealing peanuts? Wonder if she had safe shelter during that wind storm. I bet she can hear me typing this about her

  9. Sivak on February 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Should’ve allowed her to shave before the mugshot.

  10. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The real name is most likely Michael Nicole Jessica. Weird to have 3 first names.

  11. Crazy Fool on February 27, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    HaHaHa You all aren’t right… LMBO

  12. Anonymous on February 27, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    I mustache,
    Was it really worth it?

