Charlotte Hall Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

On Wednesday, February 15, 2107, Deputy D. Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in California for a reported theft.

The suspect, Jessica Nicole Michael, 26, of Charlotte Hall, attempted to conceal merchandise and exit the store, but was stopped by an asset protection employee.

While being arrested, it was discovered Michael was in possession of suspected Suboxone and paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles.

Michael was arrested and charged with Possession – CDS Not Marijuana and Theft Under $100.

