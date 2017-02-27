Charlotte Hall Woman Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

On Wednesday, February 15, 2107, Deputy D. Potter of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in California for a reported theft.
The suspect, Jessica Nicole Michael, 26, of Charlotte Hall, attempted to conceal merchandise and exit the store, but was stopped by an asset protection employee.
While being arrested, it was discovered Michael was in possession of suspected Suboxone and paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles.
Michael was arrested and charged with Possession – CDS Not Marijuana and Theft Under $100.
Another junkie thief. And people wonder why we all aren’t waiting in line to throw money at junkies to help get them clean. All I see is another waste of tax payer money and another wasted life. Don’t worry, judges love to release junkies who steal dozens of times before they hand out a real punishment. She won’t see more then a day in jail and she won’t learn a thing from this experience.
Just so you know… Incarceration cost roughly 26000 a year per inmate, whereas rehab costs roughly 6000. With that information being known, what is more of a waste of taxpayer money?
