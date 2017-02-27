Hughesville Man Dies in Weekend Boating Accident

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating the death of a Calvert County man whose body was recovered late Sunday afternoon near his capsized boat south of the Patuxent River Bridge.

Scott Lawson Suder, 41, of Hughesville, was last seen Saturday at about noon, prior to a violent storm that raced through the area. Residents thought they saw something in the river near Sheridan Point just before the storm hit. They called Natural Resources Police Sunday morning, when they spotted the overturned boat in about the same area.

Officers and divers, the Coast Guard, a State Police helicopter searched the river for most of the day before finding Suder’s body along the shoreline. He was not wearing a lifejacket. His 16-foot skiff was recovered in about four feet of water and impounded as evidence.

An autopsy will be conducted today by the state medical examiner’s office. The investigation is continuing.

