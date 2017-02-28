Philip Higgins Carr, 78, of Brandywine, MD, passed away at his residence in Brandywine, MD on February 21, 2017. Philip was the son of the late Stuart Carr and the late Aline Herbert Carr. He was born on March 25, 1938 in Washington, D.C.

Philip was a Farmer and Director of Maintenance, P.G. Parking Authority prior to his retirement. He held the positions of Chief and President and all offices with the Baden Fire Department. Philip was Charter Commissioner of P.G. County Volunteer Firemen’s Association. He was a member of the Camp Springs Lodge and the Maryland Tobacco Grower’s Association. He enjoyed woodworking, music, farming and boating.

Philip is survived by his companion, Catherine M. Miller; sons, William Andrew Carr, Benjamin Carr, Ted Morgan (Rich), Tim Case (Debbie); brother, Stuart Carr (Barbara); sister Julia C. McPherson (John), eleven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Philip’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with the Fireman’s Prayer at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial Donations may be made to: Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.