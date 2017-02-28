Beverly Jean Davis, 76, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully February 23, 2017 at Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons, MD.

She was born January 19, 1941 in Washington, D.C. to the late William Davidson and Blanche Long Davidson.

On June 13, 1960, Beverly married her beloved husband, Raymond Wilson Davis in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated over 56 wonderful years of marriage. She was an athlete and enjoyed playing sports, especially softball and basketball. She and her daughter medaled in Special Olympics bocce ball. She loved to hand dance and tried her best to teach others but would settle for a door or chair as a partner in a pinch. After retiring from the Census Bureau, she enjoyed living on the water, especially when her grandchildren came to visit. She spent many summer days sitting on her pier watching her family tube, jetski, fish, and catch crabs. A pick-up game of tee-ball in her front yard was always a highlight of her weekend. Beverly had the biggest heart and welcomed everybody in her home as if they were family.

As a strong advocate and lifelong supporter of special needs, she championed and co-founded the Southern Maryland Vocational Industries Incorporated (SMVI) in 1985 in response to the realization that children with disabilities would have no services or support after graduation from special education classes. Beverly along with other parents banded together to devise a program that would enable their children and others to become gainfully employed adults. Coaching these young adults in softball brought her great joy.

In addition to her beloved husband Ray, Beverly is also survived by her children, Debbie Davis of Hollywood, MD and Raymond Davis (Mary) of Huntingtown, MD; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Alison and Rachel Davis; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Raymond Schmidt on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695 or to Special Olympics St. Mary’s County, 25160 Allie’s Way, Hollywood, MD 20636.

