John Michael Scott, 86 of Leonardtown, MD, died February 26, 2017 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born May 5, 1930 in Upperlake, CA to the late Joseph Scott and Lola Scanlan.

In 1947, John enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement in 1968, with over 21 years of dedicated service. During his service he worked as a diver with the Underwater Demolition Team (UDT/SEAL) for the Navy. On March 2, 1956, John married his beloved wife, Eleanor Priscilla Scott in LaPlata, MD. Together, they celebrated over 60 years of marriage. In 1969, he began his second career with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools as a teacher at the James D. Forrest Technical Center. He taught many students how to build and repair marine engines and boats. He retired in 1990 with 21 years of support to students. In retirement he built dulcimers, a stringed instrument, for many students and two violins. He also made many greetings cards. He and his wife enjoyed travelling across country to visit their daughter and camping in National Parks. John was a very social person who would engage many in conversation and liked to entertain his friends with silly jokes.

In addition to his beloved wife, John is also survived by his children: Kathryn Thomas (Cal) of Darrington, WA, Karen Kerr of Mountain Home, NC, Michael Scott (Kelly) of California, MD, and Priscilla Bromley (Michael) of Summerville, SC; his grandchildren: Michael Wardwell, Hillary Anderson, Ryan Hance, Tina Marie Scott, Eric Bromley and Zay Bromley; his great grandchildren, Ethan and Mackenzie Wardwell; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Scott, Jane Scott, and Joseph Scott.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. George’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Second District Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.