Thomas Fulton “Terry” Coombs, Sr., 62 of Great Mills, MD, died February 26, 2017 at his home, with his loving family at his side.

He was born October 27, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Ernest Leo Coombs, Sr. and Ruth Adelaide Hammett Coombs.

Terry graduated Great Mills High School in 1972. On April 15, 1988, he married his beloved wife, Louise Sexton, in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 28 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed by the St. Mary’s County Board of Education for almost nine years as a building service worker. Previously he was employed in the family owned service station in Great Mills as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars and in his flower beds. He was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboy fan. His favorite vacation was with his wife to Alaska. His greatest love was for his family, who he enjoyed spending time with.

In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his children, Thomas “Tommy” Coombs, Jr. of San Francisco, CA, Rachael Young (Colvin) of Abingdon, MD and Michele Coombs of Richmond, VA; his sister, Patricia R. Thompson (Joe) of Great Mills, MD; his brother, Brother William R. Coombs of Adelphi, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Ronald Coombs, Mary Lou Guy and Ernest Leo Coombs, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. a Funeral Service will be celebrated by Brother Richard McCann at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will follow at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.