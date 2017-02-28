John Allen Herbert, 89 of Indian Head, Maryland died February 19, 2017.

John was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Indian Head, Maryland. He was a banker with regional banks for 30 plus years. He was also a member of the Optimist Club. He was an avid golfer and baseball player/coach as a younger man. He loved gardening, cooking, and feeding his wild birds.

He was the son of John Allen Herbert, Sr. and Ruth Waters Herbert.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Hilda Bowling Herbert; his sons, John A. Herbert and life partner Kim, Thomas B. Herbert and wife Catherine, James R. Herbert and Joan, Robert R. Herbert and wife Martha; his daughters, Suzanne M. Macnab and husband Peter, Marjorie W. Michalski and husband John; his sister Ruth “Skeeter” Grace; his grandchildren, Thomas Jr., Joseph, James R. Jr. and wife Meagan, Shira, Elizabeth, Polly, Harvey, Ryan and wife Beth, and Michael; his great-grandchildren, Kayla, Luke, Odessa, Ellie, and Cayson.

Friends received on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 4-6PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Newport), 11555 St. Mary’s Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials in John’s name are asked to Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department & EMS, Inc., 73 Glymont Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640.

