Alma Ellen Sable, 94 of Port Tobacco, Maryland died February 20, 2017 at Genesis La Plata Center.

Alma was born in Pelto, North Dakota on December 31, 1922 to Abram Raketti and Anna (Matson) Raketti. She was the second-youngest of seven sisters and two brothers.

She was a retired registered nurse with the Charles County Nursing Home and a member of Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata. She was also affiliated with the U.S.S. Oklahoma Association.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Gerald Foreman and Don Sable.

She is survived by her children, William Foreman and Susan Smythers. She is also survived by five grandchildren.

Friends received on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 3PM until Memorial Service time at 5PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials are asked to the Children’s Aid Society, 3000 Huntington Circle, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.