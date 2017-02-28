Mark Allen Rose, 56

Mark Allen Rose, age 56 of La Plata, Maryland died February 21, 2017 at his residence.

Mark was a Soil Conservationist for the USDA/NRCS for several years and more recently the Director of Conservation Financial Assistance Programs. He served in the government for 31 years where he obtained the nickname of “The Legend.” Early in his career, he was a 4-H advisor for many years. He worked for The Ohio State University Research Farm and was a member of the Ohio Agricultural Leadership and Development Program. He also worked at OSU Farm Science Review in Columbus, Ohio. He worked in Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Washington, DC for the USDA. Mark was the President of the Clarks Run Homeowners Association and member of the Town of La Plata Planning Commission. He was a member of the Senior Executive Service and was recently inducted to The Hardin County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Mark was the son of Floyd A. Rose and Bertha Mae Hartle Rose.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Darlene Doll Rose; his sons, Evan C. Rose and Mark B. Rose and wife Jessica; his daughter, Lesley A.R. McKeel and husband Jon; his brother, Chris Rose and wife Nancy; his sister, Kathy Rose Smith and husband Philip; and his grandchildren, Addison and Luke McKeel.

Friends received on Monday, February 27, 2017 from 5-8PM with Celebration of Life at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment Tymochtee Cemetery in Marsailles, Ohio.

Memorials are asked to Trees of Memory through The Arbor Day Foundation (www.shop.arborday.org/content.aspx?page=commemorative-sample-tim) or The Ohio State University Farm Science Review, 590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43210.