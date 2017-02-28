Julia Mae Robey, 85

Julia Mae Robey, age 85 of White Plains, Maryland, died February 23, 2017 at Taylor Farm Assisted Living in Bushwood, Maryland.

Julia was a homemaker and a Food Service Worker for the Charles County Public Schools for 21 years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, Maryland and served as a 4-H leader for many years. She was a long-time volunteer with the Humane Society of Charles County. She loved Bingo and crafts. She spent her last years at Taylor Farm Assisted Living in Bushwood, Maryland where she was well taken care of.

She was the daughter of Rudolph Jameson and Mary Murphy Jameson. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Charles Nolan Robey.

She is survived by her daughters, Rose Beckett and husband Patrick and Carol Ann Mills and her grandchildren, Linda and Angela Beckett.

Friends received on Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Pomfret, Maryland.

Memorials in Julia’s name are asked to Humane Society of Charles County, PO Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604.