Margaret “Peggy” Ann Wood, 81

Margaret “Peggy” Ann Wood, age 81 of Waldorf, Maryland died February 24, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Margaret was a homemaker and a devoted Catholic, a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where she volunteered with Catholic Charities and the Ladies Sodality. Along with being very dedicated to her church, she was dedicated to her family. She and her husband enjoyed dinner and dancing at the VFW Club with friends and family. She enjoyed reading, gardening, family trips to the mountains and the beach, but most of all time with her three grandchildren.

She was the daughter of Charles Henry Gibson and Doris Cheseldine Gibson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David P. Wood, Jr. and her daughter, Karen Roselle.

She is survived by her sons, Charles D. Wood and Patrick T. Wood and wife Connie; her daughter, Ann Colvig; her sister, Shirley Krucelyak; her brother-in-law, Eddie Windsor; her sisters-in-law, Eileen Windsor, Jean Willett, and Virginia Gibson; her grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Amelia, Candace, and Greg; her great-grandchildren, Bryn, Bryce, and Dylan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends received on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, Maryland 206022 and where Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11AM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Maryland.

Memorials in Margaret’s name are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.

Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Service in La Plata, Maryland.