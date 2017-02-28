Janice C. DeAtley, 73 of Waldorf, Maryland died February 25, 2017.

Janice worked for FDIC with the government for 20 years as an Administrative Assistant. She went on to work as Supervisor of Plats for Land Records for the state of Maryland at the Charles County Courthouse for 20 plus years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and games on her laptop. She was a Little League Mom for her kids and a sports mom for her grandkids.

She was the daughter of Charles Cliver and Marjorie Meeks Cliver.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dwight Edward DeAtley; her son, William G. DeAtley and wife Jenifer; her daughters, Cynthia A. DeAtley and Valerie L. Bonafico and husband Roger; her grandchildren, Krystal L. Bonafico and husband Billy, Parker G. DeAtley, and Brandon C. DeAtley; and her great-grandchildren, Kassidy and Korrine.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Lung Association.