Donald Joseph Cuozzo, Sr., 85 of Waldorf, Maryland, died February 26, 2017.

Donald was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from March 17, 1951-April 1, 1954. After his service with the Air Force, he worked for WDAU/CBS Television as a cameraman and reporter in Scranton. He also worked as a Deputy Director (retired) for USIA (United States Information Agency) and was a long-time volunteer at Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata. He was an announcer for local and national Boxer Dog Shows. He was known as a devoted husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was the son of Donato Remo Cuozzo and Josephine M. Bianca Cuozzo.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Eileen Cuozzo; his sons, Donald J. Cuozzo, Jr. and wife Carol and Scot M. Cuozzo and wife Anna; his grandchildren, Laguel, Zachary, and Nicholas; and his great-grandchildren, Dean, Jaxon, and Victoria.

Friends received on Monday, March 6, 2017 from 5-8PM with Prayer Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Piscataway, Maryland. Interment on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10AM at the church cemetery.