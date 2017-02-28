Lusby Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On February 22, 2017, at approximately 7:15 p.m., Deputy D. Naughton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop, at the intersection of Chisholm/Dalton Trail, in Lusby, on a vehicle operating with inadequate lighting of their rear registration plate.

When he made contact with the driver, Marisa Ramos, 23, of Lusby, he requested a K9 to assist with the stop due to her behavior.

Deputy R. Wilson and Deputy D. Denton arrived on the scene with their K9 partner, who alerted positive for CDS.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black bag containing K2 Spice sitting under the driver seat and a small round pill (Oxycodone) was located inside a purse. Ramos admitted both belonged to her.

She was arrested for Possession of a Dangerous Nonnarcotic Drug (K2 Spice), Possession of an Opiate Without a Prescription (Oxycontin) and Possession of Paraphernalia (black bag).

