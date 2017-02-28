Foundation 4 Heroes Raises Spirits as Johns Hopkins’ Radiothon Raises Over $1 Million

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center is one of the premier hospitals in the country and has been able to raise over $20 million since their first Radiothon in 1989.

At the helm again was The Mix 106.5. With volunteers answering phones, they broadcasted from the lobby, appealing to the airwaves for help and the community responded. Not only Baltimore, but donations came in from New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and across the states.

Over $1.1 million was raised by this year’s effort and it was a tremendous success. This will help fund research, purchase equipment, cover educational programs and cover health care costs insurance may not cover.

Foundation 4 Heroes sent Green Arrow, Captain America, Donatello, Batman, Wonder Woman, Wolverine and Dr. Deadpool. Most volunteers had their Fight Like A Kid shirts on for the drive up to show their continued support of the Scully Family. Wolverine even wears his under his Superhero suit. Once there, they took time to visit, take pics, handout wrist bands and thank the volunteers for their participation in the two-day Radiothon.

Next came the best part of the trip, the children. They then spent almost three hours talking to patients and their families throughout the hospital. They handed out their brand new coloring, story book, which teaches kids about fire safety, stranger danger, never giving up, bullying and much more.

After a quick break, the Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers drove south to Annapolis where they assembled again for a visit to the Anne Arundel Medical Center. It was exciting to add another hospital to our list of stops in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The staff was very friendly and accommodating and we look forward to returning soon.

Foundation 4 Heroes is filled with caring parents, business owners, law enforcement officers and individuals throughout the community, and even in other states, who visit children and Veterans year-round.

Thanks to generous donations from AdvantEdge LLC, Dean’s Sunoco, Arba Graphics and Ace Upholstery the team was able to have the Hero Hummer looking and running great, but also some superhero suits were tweaked and we were able to purchase plenty of books to hand out.

If you would like to assist or volunteer with this charity, visit their Foundation 4 Heroes facebook page and hit LIKE. Share their posts to help spread their message. It is an easy way to get involved and be a hero.









