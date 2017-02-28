Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report – 2/28/2017

During the week of February 21 through February 26 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,257 calls for service throughout the community.

CDS Violation Case #17-9680:

On February 23, 2017, Deputy D. Naughton initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Solomon’s Island Road/Patuxent Point Parkway, in Solomon’s, that he observed operating with an obstructed windshield. Immediately upon contact with the driver, Nicholas Bohrer, 26, and passenger, Khari Blackwell, 25, both from Lexington Park, he detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the interior. Deputy J. Morgan, who also arrived on the scene to assist, located a clear plastic baggie and cut straw, containing a white powdery residue (cocaine). Bohrer and Blackwell both received a DC-45 Criminal Citation for possession of CDS Paraphernalia (cut straw) and were released on the scene.

On February 23, 2017, Deputy N. Barger was dispatched to Discount Liquors, located at N. Solomon’s Island Road, in Huntingtown, for the report of a stolen vehicle. He made contact with the victim who advised he parked his truck outside of the liquor store and intended to make a quick trip inside, leaving his truck unlocked with the keys in the ignition. Once he exited the store he saw his truck being driven south on Hope Lane. A lookout was broadcast and his truck was found abandoned along the wood line on Wilson Road, in Huntingtown. There were multiple damages done to the vehicle: the roof ladder was damaged, causing the bed of the truck to shift, damaging the bed cover and one of the two (2) back doors was broken off. Stolen from the truck were: a rear light, a red and black Coleman 9000 Generator (with a cold-cranking action), a black leather wallet (containing a MD Driver’s License, Credit Cards and money) and multiple prescription medications. This case is suspended until further information is developed.

Theft Case #17-9611:

On February 22, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps was called to Claggett Road, in Sunderland, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival the victim advised his 1998 Old Town Canoe was taken from his home sometime between 5:15am – 3:00pm that day. He described it as red in color and 16’ 9” in length.

Theft Case #17-9591:

On February 22, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps was dispatched to St. Andrews Drive, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival the victim explained he had been working on a car in his driveway, using numerous tools which he had outside with him. He had a family emergency and needed to leave suddenly around 8:00pm; therefore, did not have time to put his tools away. When he returned he discovered the following tools had been stolen: a 35 gallon Craftsman Air Compressor (with the initials C.D. written on it), a 18v DeWalt Drill Combo set (a Drill and Impact Driver, two (2) batteries and a charger), a red four drawer Craftsman tool box, various hand tools (ratchets, wrenches, sockets) and multiple air tools (a 3/8” impact gun, a 1/2” impact gun and an air grinder).

