Texting While Driving Leads to Drug Charges for Lusby Woman

February 28, 2017
Heather Embrey, 32, of Lusby

On February 21, 2017, Deputy T. Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a female driver texting on her cell phone, causing her vehicle to drift into Deputy Mohler’s lane of travel.  He pulled into the shoulder to avoid a collision and then was able to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Solomon’s Island Road/German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick.

The driver, Heather Embrey, 32, of Lusby, advised she did not have her license with her and initially gave a false name.  At this time Deputy R. Wilson, Deputy M. Trigg and their K9 partner arrived on the scene to assist.  A K9 sniff of the vehicle indicated a positive alert for CDS.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black zippered bag (containing a syringe, cut straw, silver spoon and baggie) all with a small amount of white powdery substance and a glass “Crack Pipe” was also found in her purse.

Embrey was arrested for CDS Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute (syringe), Possession of Paraphernalia (zippered bag and cut straw) and Fraud/Presume Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

