Texting While Driving Leads to Drug Charges for Lusby Woman

On February 21, 2017, Deputy T. Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a female driver texting on her cell phone, causing her vehicle to drift into Deputy Mohler’s lane of travel. He pulled into the shoulder to avoid a collision and then was able to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Solomon’s Island Road/German Chapel Road, in Prince Frederick.

The driver, Heather Embrey, 32, of Lusby, advised she did not have her license with her and initially gave a false name. At this time Deputy R. Wilson, Deputy M. Trigg and their K9 partner arrived on the scene to assist. A K9 sniff of the vehicle indicated a positive alert for CDS.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black zippered bag (containing a syringe, cut straw, silver spoon and baggie) all with a small amount of white powdery substance and a glass “Crack Pipe” was also found in her purse.

Embrey was arrested for CDS Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute (syringe), Possession of Paraphernalia (zippered bag and cut straw) and Fraud/Presume Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

