Hollywood Man Arrested on Burglary and Drug Charges

February 28, 2017
Carlonte Antoine Knott, 25, of Hollywood

On Monday, February 13, 2017, Deputy A. Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Lynch Lane in Lexington Park for the report of a burglary in progress.

The victim stated the suspect, Carlonte Antoine Knott, 25, of Hollywood, entered the residence without permission.

A probable cause search was conducted on Knott, which revealed suspected Adderall in the suspect’s possession.

The investigation revealed Knott did not have a prescription for the pills. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Fourth Degree Burglary, CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, and Theft Under $1000.

