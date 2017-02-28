Charles County Crime Report – 2/28/2017

The following is a sample of recent Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigations. For information about crimes not included in this report, visit CrimeReports.com and search by county, city, zip code or street address.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Sometime between Feb. 27 – Feb. 28, unknown suspect(s) tried to break into an office building in the 10600 block of Stanhaven Place in Waldorf. Entry was not gained and nothing was stolen. Officer T. McKimmie is investigating.

STABBING: On Feb. 27 at 7:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road near Poseytown Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a stabbing. Investigation showed the victim, a 37-year-old male, had possibly been involved in an argument with unknown suspect(s) when he was stabbed. The victim’s wound was superficial and he was transported to a local hospital where he was treated. Det. R. Johnson is investigating.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On Feb. 27 at 9:08 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Sturgeon Court in Waldorf for the sound of gunshots. While responding to the call, officers received an additional call from another person about shots being fired into a house. Upon arrival, an apparent gunshot hole was observed in the family room window. The bullet entered through the rear window and crossed into an adjacent wall. A male was in the room at the time, but he was not injured. Additional bullet holes were observed in two chairs located at the rear of the residence and at the bottom of the rear door. The area was canvassed for suspects with negative results. At this time, it is not clear what the motive is. Pfc. N. Garner is investigating.

RRE (RACIAL, RELIGIOUS OR ETHNIC) EVENT: On Feb. 25 at 10:51 a.m., officers responded to the area of Hickory Valley Drive at Monticello Court in Waldorf for the report of vandalism. Investigation showed unknown suspect(s) spray painted a swastika and profanity in the middle of the street using blue spray paint. Similar markings were also discovered on Sprague Drive and Williamsburg Drive. Pfc. G. Cook is investigating.

