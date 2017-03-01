Grasonville Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

Possession of Heroin: On Wednesday, February 24, 2017, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Trooper First Class Matthews from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Church St. in Prince Frederick following a broadcast to lookout for a black Pontiac.

A K-9 Scan was requested and resulted in a positive alert.

A search was conducted and both CDS and CDS paraphernalia were located.

Matthew D. Bush, 37 of Grasonville, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

