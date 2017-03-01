Wednesday’s Pet is Zoey

Wednesday’s Pet for 3/01/2017 Zoey

Featured Pet: Zoey

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Boxer/Rottweiler Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Large

Adoption Fee: Contact group for fee

Zoey is a 1-year-old Boxer mix. She is a smart girl that loves people. Zoey is a giant love bug. She is great with other dogs. Zoey will do best with older children due to her size. She knows basic commands and loves people to be proud of her. Zoey will make a wonderful, loving companion for any family.

If you are interested in Zoey, you can contact Angel at

Spirit1610@hotmail.com or call 410-257-4908 or you can set up an appointment to meet her.

http://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

