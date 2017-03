On Wednesday, February 24, 2017, at approximately 9:10 am, Trooper First Class Barlow from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the Calvert Pines Senior Center for a trespassing complaint.

Michael D. Welch, 51 of Prince Frederick, previously had been issued a no trespass order and was found in front of the building.

He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.