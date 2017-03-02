Partying on a Boat Leads to Burglary & Trespassing Arrests for 6 Teens

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Trooper First Class Barlow from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the Spring Cove Marina in Solomons for a trespassing complaint.
A boat at the dock had been broken into and there were six subjects having a party.
Investigation determined that the subjects did not have permission to be on the boat.
Christopher T. Stinger, 18, Nohelani A. Stiffel, 19, Eric O. MacQuilliam, 18, William L. Taylor, 18 and Jose Llanos Olivares, 18 were all placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
A juvenile was taken into custody and taken to the MSP Barrack in Prince Frederick and was released to his parent following appropriate charges.
Little “Willie” Taylor looks to be quite amused!
What a way to start your adulthood.
