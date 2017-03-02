Partying on a Boat Leads to Burglary & Trespassing Arrests for 6 Teens

March 2, 2017

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Trooper First Class Barlow from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack  responded to the Spring Cove Marina in Solomons for a trespassing complaint.

A boat at the dock had been broken into and there were six subjects having a party.

Investigation determined that the subjects did not have permission to be on the boat.

Christopher T. Stinger, 18, Nohelani A. Stiffel, 19, Eric O. MacQuilliam, 18, William L. Taylor, 18 and Jose Llanos Olivares, 18 were all placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

A juvenile was taken into custody and taken to the MSP Barrack in Prince Frederick and was released to his parent following appropriate charges.

William L. Taylor, 18

William L. Taylor, 18

 
Christopher T. Stinger, 18

Christopher T. Stinger, 18

Nohelani A. Stiffel, 19

Nohelani A. Stiffel, 19

Eric O. MacQuilliam, 18

Eric O. MacQuilliam, 18

Jose Llanos Olivares, 18

Jose Llanos Olivares, 18

33 Responses to Partying on a Boat Leads to Burglary & Trespassing Arrests for 6 Teens

  1. Nick on March 2, 2017 at 5:54 am

    Little “Willie” Taylor looks to be quite amused!

    Reply
  2. Sad on March 2, 2017 at 7:12 am

    What a way to start your adulthood.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Not a great start to adult life. At least the bottom 4 look a little remorseful. The top kid, who was probably the ring leader, looks like a total unremorseful douche. I hope his parents take this seriously and at the very least make them pay restitution to the owner of the boat.

    Reply
    • Ms. Justice bb on March 2, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      THUGS! POS.THINK THEY CAN DO WHAT THE HELL THEY WANT TO DO AND ITS ALRIGHT!GIVE THEM THE SAME PUNISHMENT THAT YOU GIVE ALL THE OTHERS!

      Reply
  4. xMosquito on March 2, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Three guys and two girls, shawing!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      4 guys and 1 girl

      Reply
    • Julie on March 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      The juvenile was a guy. 5 guys and 1 girl. Sketchy!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      U mean 1 girl!! Jose is a boy!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      All boys and 1 girl… Doesn’t that make her look ever so classy!!! NOT!! I know teens sometimes make bad choices…and this may not define them as human beings..but if they don’t straighten up now it will be a LOOOONNNGGGG life ahead of them. Learn from your mistakes people..do the right thing…and make better choices! U have your whole life ahead of you!

      Reply
  5. The Things White People Say About Black People on March 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    These thugs need to be shot dead. These animals have no home training

    Reply
    • Tb216 on March 2, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      What the hell is wrong with you?

      Reply
    • TheFunnyGuy on March 2, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      ^^ Now that’s funny.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      Shot dead, seriously though? Goodbye

      Reply
    • Christian Shaw on March 2, 2017 at 11:27 pm

      Just noticed your name, I do hope you realize that is a racist statement. I realize there’s probably no getting through to you because of the fact that most people, when presented an argument, just get more stubborn and dead set on their own ideas. In any case, these are not bad people, not all white people are racists, and not all black people are criminals.

      Reply
  6. Big Cookie on March 2, 2017 at 10:25 am

    You know, sometimes teenagers just do some stupid $hit. No big crime here! Slap them on the wrist and let them do a little community service. (And pay for any damage they may have caused)

    Reply
    • Willie on March 3, 2017 at 3:14 am

      Tell us where you keep your boat. Since this is “no big crime”, you wouldn’t mind if someone broke into your property and partied, right? Its only no big deal because you don’t own the boat.

      Reply
  7. Juan on March 2, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Wouldn’t you like to be William L. Taylor’s paren’t for about an hour?
    I’d knock that smirk right off his Lil smart assed face.
    I hope the parents do the right thing and each teen is held accountable for their actions.
    As a kid I did something similar to this and my dad made me detail the boat inside and out and this was no little John boat either. Told the owner to whip my ass if I didn’t do as I was told.
    Leaned my lesson!

    Reply
  8. Jay on March 2, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Oh what’s wrong? They aren’t black so people aren’t bombarding them with rude comments. I hate coward racists

    Reply
    • SomeOne on March 2, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      Spoken like a true douche bag….

      Reply
    • Jay is a racist on March 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      You’re the one who sounds racist. So you’re mad no one is saying anything racist about these teens? You’re more of a loser than these kids.

      Reply
    • Dan on March 2, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Your comment is racist enough.

      Reply
    • Ms. Justice bb on March 2, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Sure you are right Jay! They white so it’s right! Lock their asses up! All of them are adults and they know better! If it was black men they still be in jail. Their parents did a lousy job teaching how to respect other people’s property.

      Reply
    • Leroy Brown on March 2, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      I hate all racists, next!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      They could have a small percentage of black in them. You never know.

      Reply
    • Christian Shaw on March 2, 2017 at 11:32 pm

      There’s plenty of rude comments on here, but wishing that on someone else because of their race is not the way to go about this. If it’s peace or equality you want, don’t wish harm or even negativity on anyone else. Jose would definitely be a victim if there were racists here. But negativity only warrants a negative response, and when it comes down to it, responding to a racist and getting into an argument with them will only make things worse. If you are being attacked physically, defend yourself with everything you’ve got. But if they’re just spouting propoganda, ignore them and their words will fall on deaf ears.

      Reply
    • Willie on March 3, 2017 at 3:15 am

      Reading isn’t your thing, eh?

      Reply
    • FU all on March 3, 2017 at 7:01 am

      If they were black they would’ve stole the boat

      Reply
  9. Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Nice lol

    Reply
  10. SOMDFINEST on March 2, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    They’re kids. Not convicts. Chill people.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Blondie wouldn’t last 2 days in jail.. Lol.

    Reply
  12. Christian Shaw on March 2, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    I actually know these guys personally, they’re not bad people but they didn’t have the best parents from what I hear. They’re not perfect and neither are any of us. José is actually a good friend of mine. I don’t really know the others all that well but I’ve met Will. I suppose I’ll see you guys when you get out, best of luck to you.

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on March 3, 2017 at 1:39 am

    William Taylor looks like the Ethan Couch kid … But thank goodness he did kill 4 people!! That Christopher Stinger kid looks he knows he’s getting lit up when his parents get their hands on him!

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on March 3, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Every one of these kids are drug addicts and I’m surprised they didn’t find anything on them. But I’m sure they smoked/ingested everything prior to being arrested. Bunch of low life losers….PERIOD!

