Beverly Montgomery Scott “B”, 74

Beverly Montgomery Scott (“B”) passed away peacefully on February 26, 2017 in her home in Charlotte Hall MD surrounded by her family and beloved dogs. Beverly was born February 16, 1943 to the late Mary Jacobs and the late Clifford Montgomery, Sr. in Sparta, Wisconsin.

She served with the Accokeek Volunteer Fire department as a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician for 10 years where she met her husband of 38 years Steven Michael Scott. Beverly was a Human Resource specialist with the Naval Research Laboratory until her retirement in 2008. Beverly loved her dogs, living on her farm in Charlotte Hall, going to yard sales and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents Beverly is predeceased by her son, Steven Michael Scott, Jr. and her brother, Clifford Montgomery, Jr. In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by her daughters, Mary Gray (Larry Gray Jr), Robin Alvarez (Ernie Alvarez) from Florahome FL; sister, Margie Shorb; granddaughter, Alexis Gray; grandson, Nicholas Gray and niece Marla Shorb.

The family invites visitors to a Celebration of life at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall MD 20622 on Saturday March 4, 2017 from 1:30-3:30 with a Memorial Service at 2:30pm.