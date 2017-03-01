Bryan Dale Crick, 57

Bryan Dale Crick was born on July 19, 1959 in Big Spring, TX, the second son of Ed and Faye Crick. Bryan’s brother Steven was born 21 months earlier. It wasn’t long before Bryan and Steven got to experience Redland, CA when their dad was transferred there in 1965. An orange grove behind their house and beautiful mountain scenery made California a fun place for the boys to explore with their bikes. Bryan’s dad worked in Civil Service in the Air Force and as a result, the family made a few more moves during the boys’ youth. They eventually landed in Fort Washington, MD right before Bryan started high school.

It was about this time that Bryan began working part-time for the family’s neighbor who was an electrician. Bryan began learning the trade. Bryan eventually spent the next 30 years of his professional life at Greenbelt Homes, Inc. as a Master Electrician and eventually became their Maintenance Manager. Bryan also loved wood working and spent much of his free time tinkering in his workshop making special gifts for the people he loved.

Greenbelt Homes is also where Bryan met his lifetime partner, Ellen Folkee. Ellen and Bryan took care of each other for over 37 years. Bryan began to lose his eyesight in his 40’s and Ellen was literally by his side every step of the way.

Early on, Ellen’s family became Bryan’s family and he lived a wonderful life with Ellen. They eventually moved in with Ellen’s son Jimmy for several years before purchasing their home in Prince Frederick. They spent nearly every weekend together with Jimmy’s family through the years in beautiful Port Republic, Maryland.

Bryan is survived by Ellen Folkee, the entire Folkee family, his loving parents Ed and Faye Crick and his brother Steven Crick.

Time of Service: 3/2/2017 11:00 AM

Service Location: Rausch Funeral Home – Port Republic